Actress Niharika Konidela Looks Stunning In Her Denim Look, See Pic

Looks like Niharika Konidela’s love affair with denim is never-ending. A powerhouse of style and fashion, the diva’s style mantra is generally to keep it chic and glamorous. Recently, the actress has wowed everyone with yet another denim look and it is worth bookmarking.

The Telugu actress kicked up her style quotient by a few notches by adding multi-colours to her monochromatic denim look. Niharika wore a blue denim crop top and paired it with matching jeans. To break the monotony, she layered it with a bright red coat with black and blue designs, dramatic collars and a loose silhouette.

She accessorised herself with a pair of blingy sunglasses and statement rings. Niharika pulled her hair back into a tight and long braid. For makeup, she kept it simple by opting for hydrated skin, maroon lips and winged eyeliner. While posting the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Hattori Hanzo”, referring to a famous ninja from which presumably her look is inspired. Check out the photo here-

In yet another photo, she chose to add matching baggy pants with her coat, which instantly elevated her look. She posed while sitting on a chair which displayed the entire outfit with butterfly-like details on it. She chose stilettos to round off her look.

Reacting to her ravishing photos, cousin and daughter of Chiranjeevi, Sushmita Konidela and Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy dropped fire emojis. Meanwhile, fans bombarded the comments section with praises. A user wrote, “Why am I falling in love with you?" Another wrote, “Beautifully clicked." A third user wrote “Gorgeous."

Actress Niharika Konidela is the niece of south actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, which makes Ram Charan her cousin. She is one of the leading actresses in the industry right now who marked her debut on the silver screen in 2016 with the movie Oka Masasuu which won the hearts of millions.

Before that, she was a presenter on the Telegu television show and has hosted various popular shows like Dheer Ultimate Dance Show on ETV Network. In 2015, she launched her production firm named Pink Elephant Pictures. Later she starred in and backed her web series Muddapappu Avakai which was released on YouTube and received massive fame and adulation from viewers. She was last seen in Dead Pixels which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 19.