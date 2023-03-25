Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli died on Friday after he slipped in the bathroom. The unfortunate incident happened in the afternoon when he was found dead in the bathroom, according to Navbharat Times. Harminder had just returned to the house from Gurudwara and only a house helper was present at the time. When Harminder did not return, the house helper went to check on him and found him lying on the floor. Reportedly, by the time he was rushed to the hospital, it was too late.

Nilu Kohli’s daughter Sahiba has also confirmed this incident in a conversation with ETimes TV. Sahiba said that the news regarding her father’s death is true, which happened in the afternoon. According to her, it was sudden death. Sahiba said that the last rites of her father will happen two days from now. It is because the whole family is waiting for her brother, who is in the Merchant Navy. She further said that her mother Nilu was not in good condition and was out for some work when this incident happened.

Nilu’s followers were devastated after they got to know about the incident. The actress celebrated her husband’s birthday just a month ago on February 8.

Nilu had an illustrious career with many hit projects. She effortlessly essayed many comic roles in projects with the latest one being Devanand Dheere Dheere. A rom-com, Devanand Dheere Dheere narrated the story of 45-year-old bachelor Devanand (Puneet Panjwani).

This film takes an interesting turn when he falls in love with a girl who is 20 years younger than him. Nilu enacted the role of Devanand’s sister Bindu who feels tense because her brother has remained unmarried despite the age of 45. Her acting was appreciated by the audience.

In addition to the film Devanand Dheere Dheere, Nilu will also portray a key role in the series United Kacche directed by Manav Shah.

