Actress Niveditha Gowda's Sassy Response To Trolls Accusing Her Of Wasting Husband's Money

Kannada model-actress Niveditha Gowda catapulted to fame after her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. She also met her would-be partner rapper Chandan Shetty on the sets of this show and tied the knot with him on February 26, 2020. She is currently enjoying the best phase of her life but recently some internet trolls have targeted her.

They have been commenting against Niveditha, claiming that she is enjoying a lavish lifestyle because of Chandan’s money. In an interview with a portal, Niveditha expressed anguish over these comments and said that she is an independent woman and can take care of her needs. The actress said that she is not wasting her husband’s money. Niveditha was angry that some people still find it difficult to believe that a girl can earn herself. She also condemned the people spreading rumours about her embracing motherhood. According to the actress, if there was any such development in her life, she would reveal it herself.

Niveditha Gowda is currently enjoying her stint in the second part of the popular reality show Gicchi Giligili season 2. Shruthi Krishna and Sadu Kokila are the judges of this show, which is hosted by Niranjan Deshpande. In this popular show, actors collaborate with non-actors to perform on stage. Niveditha has won accolades for her acting stint and recently shared a clip which further entertained the audience.

In the clip, actor Nithin Amin is paired with Niveditha and he is playing the role of a sculptor. On the other hand, Niveditha essayed the role of an idol, which is being constructed by Nithin. Niveditha’s fans appreciated her for having control over her body language throughout the act. They also praised her alluring looks. However, some of the users advised the duo to come up with a fresh idea as these acts have already been tried in Gicchi Giligili earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niveditha Gowda 👑 (@niveditha__gowda)

Apart from the show, Niveditha also enjoys creating videos on Youtube and has a massive fan base of 2,23,000 subscribers.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News