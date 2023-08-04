Actress Pavitra Lokesh Clears Kannada University's CET, Will Now Pursue PhD

Actress Pavitra Lokesh, who was last seen in the Telugu film Malli Pelli alongside senior actor and husband Naresh, has cleared the Common Entrance Test (CET) of Kannada University for pursuing a PhD.

The exam was held on July 30. 981 students appeared for the exam out of which only 259 candidates cleared it and the senior actress is among them. According to reports, Pavitra Lokesh will carry out research at Belgaum Extension Centre under Bhasha Nikaya.

Speaking with the media, the vice-chancellor of Kannada University, Dr Subbanna Rai said that apart from Science Institute in Kannada University, research will be also provided in various departments of Language Institutes, Social Science and Lalitha Art Institute.

Apart from her good academic achievements, Pavitra Lokesh has been in a legal soup along with her husband Naresh with his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi. The court recently dismissed the petition to halt Malli Pelli’s OTT release. The court also accepted the injection suit filed by Naresh to impose a ban on Ramya’s entering his house.

Malli Pelli is based on the real-life incidents of Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh’s marriage and the film was set to premiere on OTT giant Amazon Prime in June. Ramya, however, tried to halt the stream after she approached the court alleging that the film intended to defame her character. The court heard the arguments of both sides and dismissed the case filed by Ramya as devoid of merits.

Even the civil court has given its judgement regarding Naresh’s marriage and divorce. As per the Supreme Court provision, the marriage is said to be nullified as Naresh and Ramya have not been living together for six years now. The verdict given by the court leads the way to the divorce of Naresh and Ramya.

Coming back to Malli Pelli, it featured Vanitha Vijaykumar, Ananya Nagalla, Roshan, Ravi Varma, Annapoorna, Bhadram, Yukta, Praveen Yandamuri and Madhu in pivotal roles.