Actress Poonam Bajwa Turns Up The Heat With Her Captivating Bikini Look

Actress Poonam Bajwa is quite popular among the South film audience. She has cemented a place in the hearts of many with her notable work primarily in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Apart from showcasing her acting prowess, Poonam’s bold and exemplary fashion choices have always been the talk of the town. Currently, her pictures in a bikini set are going viral on social media, making her admirers stop and stare.

Poonam Bajwa shared the sizzling photos of herself on Instagram. Accompanying the post is a caption that reads, “Some beautiful paths can’t be discovered without getting lost." In the pictures, Bajwa can be seen flaunting her curvy figure as she slips into a bikini set. The actress, seemingly, was enjoying her beach day and picked a black bikini set for the same. She layered the bikini with a shrug exuding confidence and boldness at the same time. She went for natural makeup and kept her hair open. Enhancing her looks were a pair of sunglasses and also a smartwatch.

For those unversed, Poonam consistently exudes an irresistible charm, skillfully attracting the attention of beholders. Her pictures in a black bikini and shorts evoked several responses on social media. Her followers immediately rushed to social media to shower the actress with comments to appreciate her radiating beauty. One of the fans wrote, “You are always in a chilling mood…that’s why I admire you so much." One of her other admirers found her hot and penned, “Wow Chessee that’s amazing you’re so hot dear."

On Thursday, Poonam shared another set of pictures from a beach. She wrote, “It’s a good morning It’s a great morning It’s the best morning ever in the history of mornings." Check out her beach look here:

Poonam Bajwa has acted in several films like Kuppathu Raja, Dashing Jigarwala 2 and Pathonpatham Noottandu, among others. She is popular for her work in Kacheri Aarambam, Thenavattu, Romeo Juliet, Seval and others.