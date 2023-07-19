Actress Pragya Jaiswal Oozes Glamour In This Printed Mini Dress, See Pics

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the famous actresses in the Telugu film industry. She made her debut in 2012 with the bilingual Tamil and Telugu film Virattu. She is also quite popular for her sartorial choices. The actress maintains an active online persona and regularly stays in touch with her followers and shares both her personal and professional life with them.

On Tuesday, she posted a few pictures from her most recent photoshoot which are going viral. In the photographs, the actress can be seen wearing a peach-coloured printed mini dress which was paired with a white belt. Pragya posed with a beautiful smile and went with open hair for her look. She also wore a pair of golden hoops and a silver watch to accessorise her look. She opted for red-tinted lips, with peach blush for make-up.

In some pictures, she can be seen accompanied by Sahil Salathia and Malini Agarwal along with Sarvesh Shashi. She captioned the pictures, “Weekend recap Thank you sahilgsalathia & missmalini for a super fun Sunday scene!"

Seeing the pictures, her fans went awestruck, flooding the comments section with their lovely reactions. One of the users wrote, “Prettiness overloaded," while another wrote long poetry which reads, “Hey Gorgeous Your Beauty is pleasing for eyes like deep oceans and blue skies. A rose can never be a sunflower and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are as beautiful as they are as you are so beautiful graceful awesome cute pretty."

Pragya Jaiswal briefly worked as a model before starting her journey in movies. Following her debut, the 2015 Telugu historical drama Kanche gave her the breakthrough. She was awarded Filmfare for Best Female Debut. The actress was to appear in Antim: The Final Truth but her scenes were edited. She last appeared in the Telugu action-drama film Son of India, which was released in 2022.