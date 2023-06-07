Actress Pranita Subhash’s Black Saree Screams Goals From Miles Away

Pranita Subhash has craved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress has won over the hearts of Telugu audiences with her role in numerous films within a short span. She also loves to share pictures and snippets from her daily life. Now, the actress has shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. She is wearing a stunning black sarees with silver detailing, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her makeup included well-defined eyebrows, rosy cheeks, mascara-enhanced lashes, contoured features, diamond earrings, and a lovely pink lipstick shade. Pranita looked absolutely stunning and posed gracefully for the camera.

Whether it’s her casual outings or traditional ensembles, Pranita Subhash never fails to make a statement. A few weeks ago, Pranita Subhash wore a Banarasi saree adorned with a zari border, paired gracefully with a sleeveless blouse. She beautifully accessorised her traditional attire with a bindi, gajra, a stunning pair of earrings, a neckpiece, and bangles.

She made a mark with notable films such as Bheema Theeradalli, Brahma, and Attarintiki Daaredi. In addition to her first appearance in the Telugu film Em Pillo Em Pillado in the same year, she made her acting debut in the 2010 Kannada film Porki, which was a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri. Pranita ventured into Tamil cinema with her screen debut in the 2011 film Udhayan.

Pranita Subhash tied the knot with well-known businessman Nitin Raj in 2021. She then took a break of two years. However, she now made a delightful announcement about her return to the film industry. Pranita will be making a comeback with the Kannada film Ramana Avathara and will also be starring in the upcoming Malayalam movie D148.