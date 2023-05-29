Actress Prarthana Behere Slays In Sleeveless Yellow Body Hugging Dress, See Pics

Prarthana Behere is one of the leading actresses in the Marathi television and film industries. She has won millions of hearts with her acting and excellent fashion choices. The actress has now made heads turn with her latest photoshoot pictures. Prarthana slayed in a sleeveless yellow colour body-hugging dress. She kept her hair open in soft curls, highlighted her well-defined eyebrows and rounded off her look with a pair of golden hoops. Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Prarthana added yellow and green heart emoticons in the caption. Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prarthana 💜 (@prarthana.behere)

Prarthana’s latest fashion outing has impressed the fans. One of her fans praised her fashion sense and wrote, “Setting social media on fire." Another said, “Already it is too hot, and you are making it the hottest." “Mesmerising beauty," commented a third user.

Not only in Western attire but Prarthana also looks gorgeous in Indian clothing. Four days ago, the diva shared another glamorous look in a saree. The actress was spotted in a white organza saree, which she paired with a peach-coloured blouse. For this outfit, the actress opted for open hair and nude makeup, including bold eyeliner and a peach lip shade. She rounded off her look with a small bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prarthana 💜 (@prarthana.behere)

Prarthana Behere made her acting debut with the Marathi film Rita in 2009. She made her television debut in the same year with the well-known Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta. She made her Bollywood film debut with Love U… Mr Kalakaar! in 2011. She played the role of Kamya and received immense appreciation. After that, she appeared in Mitwaa, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Mr and Mrs. Sadachari, Fugay and Ti & Ti, all of which were commercially successful.

She was last seen in the romantic drama series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. The show also featured Shreyas Talpade in the lead role, along with actors Mohan Joshi, Aanand Kale, Myra Vaikul, Sankarshan Karhade and Jane Kataria in pivotal roles.