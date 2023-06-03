Actress Prayaga Martin To Star In Dance Party Next

Prayaga Martin, who was on a break last year, has recently signed a new project titled Dance Party. What makes her return noteworthy is her daring choice to dye her hair in rainbow colours, exclusively for this film. This striking transformation comes shortly after her blonde hairstyle gained immense popularity and generated significant buzz on various social media platforms.

Written and directed by Sohan Seenulal, the film stars Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the leading roles. Actors, including Pragya Martin and Lenaa have been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. The film also stars Saju Navodhaya, Srinda, Narayanankutty, and several others in pivotal roles.

Backed by Naisy Reji, the film revolves around the story of a group of youngsters who are having the best time of their lives with dance and parties. With music composed by Bijibal, the cinematography of the film is handled by Binu Kurian.

Talking about her break from acting, the actress said, “I began my acting career at the age of 18 and continued for a considerable time. Taking a break was something I had contemplated for a while. During the past year, I refrained from committing to any film projects but participated in various programs. It was important for me to draw a line from my past endeavours. People cautioned me that the audience might forget about me, and that was precisely what I desired—to be forgotten as the person I once was”.

On the career front, Prayaga Martin is best known for films, including Ramaleela, Pisasu, Ustad Hotel, and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. The actress has also been a part of films including Geetha, Brother’s Day, Fukri, Ore Mukham, Oru Murai Vanthu Paarthaya, and more. Prayaga Martin was last seen in Enthada Saji. Now, she is gearing up for her future releases including Bullet Diaries and Jamalinte Punjiri.

Meanwhile, Sohan Seenulal is known for films such as Unlock, Dance Party, and Vanyam. Some of his other films entail Thami, Varaal, Santacruz, The Priest, Pathaam Valavu, and Heaven. Sohan has a few films in the pipeline including Mea Culpa, Mindiyum Paranjum, Khajuraho Dreams, and Nancy Rani to name a few.