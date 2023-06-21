Actress Priya Prakash Varrier Trolled For Bold Pictures In White Corset Dress

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight star after her famous wink went viral on social media, keeps posting stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. For her most recent post, the actress shared some bold pictures and soon came under fire from trolls.

She posted a series of pictures in a white dress, with the caption, “Bloom like a flower; unfold your beauty.” Check out the picture here,

In this picture, the actress can be seen wearing a long white corset dress, which she paired with white pencil heels, earrings and a ring. She kept her hair in a simple bun for this look. The picture has received more than 2,00,000 likes.

The comment section, though, is filled with nasty remarks.

The actress was trolled earlier for another photoshoot wherein she was wearing a beautiful choli teamed with an intricately designed lehenga. Check out the picture.

Priya Prakash Varrier rose to fame with her iconic wink in the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love. This made her the national crush of India. After this, she also worked in the films like Thanaha, Check, Ishq: Not A Love Story, 4 Years, and so on. There are some upcoming projects for the actress such as Yariyaan 2 and Bro. These films are set to release this year.

In 2019, she was featured in the song Nee Mazhavillu Polen. She sang this song for the movie Finals along with Naresh Iyer. She was also cast in the Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow, which is in production as of January 2020. She made her Telugu debut with Check-in 2021 in which she played a honey trapper opposite Nithin and Rakul Preet Singh.