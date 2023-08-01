Actress Priyanka Mohan Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Blue Co-ord Set

Actress Priyanka Mohan is an Indian actress who predominantly features in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She began her acting career with the Kannada movie Ondh Kathe Hella and subsequently portrayed the main roles in the Telugu film Gang Leader and the Tamil films Doctor and Don. She is frequently observed in the spotlight due to her commendable work and activity on social media. Now, the actress has been making the news for her latest pictures, which she posted on her Instagram account.

In these pictures, Priyanka struck different and stunning poses, showcasing her superb outfit. She can be seen wearing a stylish co-ord set in various shades of blue with white accents. The set consisted of a top featuring a polo neck and full sleeves, paired with high-waisted, floor-length pants that had wide legs and useful pockets.

To elevate her trendy and quirky ensemble, she complemented it with glossy nude block heels, adding a touch of simple elegance. She topped off the look with a matching printed blazer, introducing a formal touch to the overall outfit. In the post’s caption, she left a diamond emoji to express her love for the ensemble.

She flawlessly enhanced the outfit by adding elegant gold bracelets and stunning gold statement earrings featuring a heart droplet, all from Radhika Agarwal Jewels, a modern luxury jewellery brand in Mumbai. The beauty and hair stylists did an outstanding job of elevating the entire look. The makeup look, featuring a shimmering eyeshadow, flawless blush, highlighter, and peach lipstick, perfectly harmonized with her outfit. Additionally, her combed-back hairstyle complemented the ensemble beautifully.

While enjoying a flourishing career, Priyanka maintains a strong bond with her fans and admirers via social media. In the past also, she has consistently shared pictures on Instagram, featuring a variety of outfits, including traditional attires and stylish, contemporary ensembles.

She is set to star in two exciting projects. First, she will be working alongside Dhanush in the highly anticipated film Captain Miller, and then, she will be featured in an untitled M. Rajesh film alongside Jayam Ravi, marking their first-ever collaboration.