Actress Priyanka Upendra Breaks Down As She Bids Farewell To Spandana

Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghvendra’s wife Spandana breathed her last recently, at the age of 45. As per reports, she travelled to Thailand for a vacation. That’s when she suffered from a heart attack. Renowned celebrities are now extending their heartfelt condolences to her family members. Recently, actress Priyanka Upendra paid tribute to Spandana. She has worked with Vijay Raghvendra on a reality show.

Priyanka spoke to the media with tears in her eyes. She said, “We couldn’t believe it for three days in a row. Our ( her and Vijay Raghvendra’s family) connection became much stronger after we moved to Sadashiva Nagar. Raghu (Vijay Raghvendra) used to come to all the events at our house; we were really close. Let’s hope his family finds the strength they need during this tough period."

Director Tharun Sudhir also paid his final respect to Spandana one last time. He has been there to support Vijay Raghavendra during this tough period. Tharun talked about Spandana and how she used to take care of everyone during filming, by making and serving food. He added that her son Shaurya, as well as Raghu depended a lot on Spandana.

People from the film fraternity are extending their prayers to Spandana’s family. Actor Srujan Lokesh’s family, actress Anushree, director Akash Srivatsa, cinematographer-director Vikram Suri, actress Sudharani, veteran actor Srinath, veteran actress Girija Lokesh, and many other important people from the film industry paid their last respect to Spandana.

Spandana is the daughter of retired police officer B K Shivaram. The couple tied the wedding knot in 2007 and are parents to a son. Spandana’s mortal remains were brought to Bangalore airport from Bangkok, and her family was present to receive it. Subsequently, her remains were taken to her ancestral home in Malleswaram. Arrangements were made for people to pay their final respects.