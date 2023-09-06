Actress Raai Laxmi’s Beach Look Will Drive Your Mid-week Blues Away

Actress Raai Laxmi is a true-blue fashionista, and a scroll through her social media is all the proof you need. Currently, she is taking a break from her work schedule. She is vacationing on an undisclosed beach. Raai Laxmi shared some stunning photos from her vacation on Instagram. She made temperatures soar as she dropped a snap of herself in beachwear. Raai Laxmi wore an embellished bustier, adorned with multi-coloured sequins, making it a perfect beach look. It also has a keyhole detail in the front and criss-cross details that are tied at the back, giving the top a backless look. She paired it with striped flared pants which were adorned with pearls near the waistline. The whole look is perfect for a relaxing time on the beach.

Her followers were extremely delighted to come across her beach vacation photo and showered her with praises. A user wrote, “The moon and the stars don’t glow as bright as your eyes, you are extremely beautiful.” Another comment read, “You’re just beautiful. Effortlessly beautiful, like nature.” Another individual wrote, “You are the essence of perfect beauty and a truly strong woman. You are the essence of boldness dear.”

Raai Laxmi recently left her fans enthralled after she dropped photos of herself in a black bikini. She wore a black crocheted bikini top and paired it with matching bottoms with small cut-out details. She accessorised herself with a pair of black sunglasses. Her caption read, “Be you the world will adjust.”

She is a known face in the Telugu industry. Raai Laxmi won the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances in films. Her presence in the world of cinema has left a lasting impact. Her role alongside Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150 skyrocketed her to fame. Raai Laxmi also featured in movies like Sardaar Gabbar Singh.