Actress Raashi Khanna Sets Internet On Fire With Her Diamond Bead-Embellished Gown

Raashi Khanna, known for her impressive performances in projects like Farzi and Oohalu Gusagusalade, continues to captivate audiences with her acting prowess and striking fashion choices. Her versatility on-screen and dedication to her craft has earned her a devoted fan base that eagerly anticipates her upcoming projects. Apart from her acting skills, Raashi’s recent photoshoot has set social media abuzz, showcasing her stunning style.

In a recent photoshoot, Raashi donned a gown adorned with diamond beads, featuring a plunging neckline that exuded elegance. Accessorizing with a pendant, her choice of makeup included a dewy finish and a pink lip shade, accentuating her beauty. Social media users were left mesmerized by her top-notch looks, flooding the comments section with heart emoticons. Fans praised her sizzling appearance, with one admirer commenting on her “absolutely hot stunning look," while another commended her for maintaining herself so well.

This isn’t the only photoshoot that has caused a stir among Raashi’s followers. She shared a series of pictures from a previous session, donning a chic leopard-print dress paired with black heels and a brown purse, embodying a glamorous aura. Raashi maintained her signature classy style with a ponytail, golden ring, and earrings, and referred to herself as “channelling the wild side, leopard style."

Raashi Khanna has been making waves not only in the fashion realm but also in the film industry. Her upcoming movie Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, has kept her in the headlines. The film revolves around an aeroplane hijack, where a soldier emerges as a hero, aiding passengers in their fight against terrorists. The passengers must navigate through the challenging situation as the flight’s engine sustains damage. Yodha boasts an impressive cast including Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra. Currently in the post-production stage, the movie is slated to hit theatres on December 15. This film marks Raashi Khanna’s comeback to the Hindi film industry after her debut in 2013 with Madras Cafe.