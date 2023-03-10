The stunning Paris tour of Farzi actress Raashii Khanna was a fantastic display of style, culture, and beauty. She ruled the city with her sass and elegance, dominating it with her leisurely pursuits like reading and taking in the nightlife. Raashii dropped a few photos of her Paris trip and fans cannot have enough of them.

With a white sweater and enjoying the chilly weather in the lovely city, Raashii Khanna looked breathtakingly beautiful while posing next to the Eiffel Tower. Like she normally does, Raashii used to love and heart emojis as the post’s caption. In yet another set of pictures, she wore a black gown and stood on the balcony of her suite and walked across the lobby. She captioned the post, “An open window in Paris is all the world I need". Take a look at her photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

The diva exudes an unequalled calm and an alluring charm and she prioritizes her work above all else, which is why she avoids controversy.

Raashii began her acting career just about ten years ago, and she has come a long way since then. Her Bollywood debut came in 2013 with the film Madras Cafe, and soon after that, she made her Telugu film debut, appearing in about ten Telugu movies over the course of the next five years before making her debuts in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Raashii gained more fame after appearing in films like Prati Roju Pandage, Supreme, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Tholi Prema, and Oohalu Gusagusalade. Her portrayal in the popular online series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness from Disney+Hotstar was also highly praised and earned her popularity in the Hindi-speaking belt as well. She recently appeared in the Tamil film Sardar, and she is currently filming for Yodha, which will mark her return to Bollywood.

Read all the Latest Movies News here