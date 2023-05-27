Actress Ragini Dwivedi To Star In Ragini IPS Sequel

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi is looking forward to her upcoming film Ragini IAS vs IPS written and directed by Sebastian David. Sebastian David is best known for films like Maana and Dhwani. Ragini IAS vs IPS is based on a real-life incident and is produced by K Manju, under the banners of Manju Cinemas. In a press conference, the producer shared that further details of the film will be announced later. Ragini has also been quite tight-lipped about her upcoming project. Reports claim that the film, which is scheduled to go on floors this September will boast a cast of veteran actors.

The announcement of Ragini IAS vs IPS was made on the occasion of Ragini’s 33rd birthday, on May 24. As per speculations, an efficient team of technicians has also been welcomed on board in this project, presumably to have a flawless film. Ragini IAS vs IPS is the sequel to Ragini Dwivedi’s debut film, titled Ragini IPS.

Besides Ragini IAS vs IPS, Ragini has a lineup of films ready in her pipeline. Her upcoming projects include Walker House, Gandhigiri, and One 2 One. Billed to be a horror film, Walker House will mark Ragini’s Bollywood debut. Helmed by debutante filmmaker Ayush Raina, the film also stars prominent Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. In an interview with India Today, Ragini revealed that there is no language barrier for her. Calling herself to be a Punjabi, the actress shared that she has “slowly transitioned to different languages.”

Ragini was last seen in the movie Sorry Karma Returns directed by Brahmanand Reddy. Bankrolled by Kiss International Canada, Sorry Karma Returns was a box office success. Arjun Sharma, and VJ Manoj, among others, have starred in the movie.

In a media interaction held for the promotion of Sorry Karma Returns last year, Ragini spilled the beans on how she understood that the team was trying to make something unique with the film. I am extremely proud that this film that I am associated with is bringing motion capture technology to Kannada cinema,” she said back then.