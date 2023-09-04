Actress Ragini Dwivedi's Latest Swimsuit Avatar Makes Internet Feel The Heat

Ragini Dwivedi, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, has once again set the internet ablaze with her scintillating photoshoot. The actress, who has shared the screen with numerous Kannada cinema superstars, regularly enchants her fans with her impeccable fashion sense and social media updates.

In her latest Instagram post, Ragini dons a stylish swimsuit while striking poses in a swimming pool. She flaunts a floral print bikini and skillfully conveys a range of emotions in each snapshot. While sharing these stunning photos, she also seizes the opportunity to remind her followers to visit theatres and watch her recently released film, Kick. Ragini’s caption reads, “Saturdayyyy is cominguuu… thank you for all the love for #KICK in theatres near you worldwide."

The mesmerizing photos instantly garnered an outpouring of love and admiration from her fans, who couldn’t help but praise her beauty. Comments poured in, with compliments ranging from “pretty" to “gorgeous." Even Kishen Bilagali, the winner of Dance Deewane Second Generation, joined in to applaud her in the comments section.

Kick, in which Ragini Dwivedi stars, hit the silver screen on September 1. The movie features actor Santhanam and actress Tanya Hope in leading roles.

Beyond her glamorous photoshoots, Ragini remains connected with her fans through her social media, providing glimpses into her daily life. Recently, she shared an image of the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was seen holding a sword. Through this post, she excitedly informed her fans that the first shooting schedule for the movie Vrushabha had been completed.

Vrushabha is touted as one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The movie is set to be released worldwide in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. It stars Mohanlal in the lead role and is jointly produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media, and AVS Studios. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film’s cast also includes Ragini Dwivedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Roshan Meka, and others.

According to media reports, Vrushabha is expected to revolve around the complex dynamics between a father and son, delving into themes of love and revenge.