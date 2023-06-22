Actress Rakshitha Mahalakhsmi Accuses Husband Of Sending Threat Messages; Files Complaint

TV actress Rakshitha Mahalakshmi filed a sensational complaint against her husband at midnight at Chennai women’s police station. She accused her husband Dinesh Gopalsamy of sending her threatening messages and phone calls at midnight. Dinesh approached the police station immediately after learning about the complaint, on Tuesday.

Dinesh and Rakshitha met on the sets of a TV serial named Pirivom Santhippom where they played an on-screen couple. They became popular due to their chemistry and soon, it got reflected off-screen as well. They got married in 2013.

Rakshitha made her debut with Mega Mandala whereas Dinesh debuted with Television Series Mahan, which aired in 2010. Rakshitha and Dinesh got married and were living in a private apartment in Ayyapantangal, Porur, Chennai. A few years after their wedding, they started living separately due to some disagreements between them.

Rachitha filed a complaint on Tuesday alleging her husband Dinesh of sending her obscene messages and threatening calls for the past few days. Dinesh immediately acted on this complaint by visiting the police station and left saying that if she wants to, she can approach the court for a divorce.

The police investigated with Rachitha on the matter. Meanwhile, Rachitha’s close friend, dubbing artist GG also filed a complaint against Dinesh. The complaint mentioned that Dinesh has been making false accusations that it was due to GG that they broke up.

Rachitha is best known for her role as Jyothi in the 2008 Tamil film Pirivom Sandhippom. She has also acted in many other series named Saravanan Meenatchi, Mega Mandala, Santhippam Ilavarasai, etc. Apart from that she has also participated in a reality serial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. She was zealous to stay on Bigg Boss till the last day but unfortunately was evicted a few weeks before that.