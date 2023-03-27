Rakul Preet Singh always manages to grab eyeballs with her outstanding style statements. She keeps her Instagram followers updated with stunning glimpses of her trendy wardrobe choices. Two days ago, Rakul picked a gorgeous attire from her collection and received immense praise from fans. In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in a black bralette top with threaded detailing. She teamed it with a delicate black and white skirt that featured sequential detailing with a thigh-high slit. She opted for statement earrings and rounded off her look with a pair of white heels.

Rakul went for a glam makeup look with blushed cheeks and coral lips. Her sleek hair left open perfectly amped up her style game. She captioned her post, “Tumhe Koi Haq nahi ki tum itni khubsurat lago not fair (You don’t have the right to look this beautiful)."

Within a few hours, the photos went viral. A barrage of fans showered compliments on her. One fan commented, “Dropdead Gorgeous". Another one wrote, “Impressive pictures”. “Wow, looking beautiful," another added.

Three days back, Rakul Preet Singh surprised her fans and shared another set of pictures. In the photos, Rakul is dressed up in an emerald green lehenga. She wore a sleeveless bralette top with a glittery long skirt and added a netted dupatta that complimented her look. She chose a simple, elegant look with blushed cheeks and glossy lips.

She wrote, “Naach gaana and bling (Dancing, singing and bling)" in the caption.

Her fans showered compliments for her look in the comment box.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the social comedy film Chhatriwali. The story of movie was about a woman, who wants to break the social taboo against sex education. Chhatriwali was helmed by Tejas Deoskar and also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Cart Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles. The movie was released on ZEE5.

Rakul currently has a series of projects in her pipeline, which includes the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan, S Shankar’s vigilante actioner Indian 2, Meri Patni Ka Remake, and 31 October Ladies Night.

