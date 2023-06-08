Actress Ramya Looks Gorgeous In Orange Organza Saree, See Pics

Actress-turned-politician Divya Spandana is better known by her on-screen name Ramya. She is an avid social media user and always keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional lives. Recently, the Kannada actress dropped a few pictures on her official Instagram handle which are currently going viral.

In the photos, the diva looks breathtaking in her desi avatar. Ramya draped herself in an orange organza saree with golden detailing at the border. She teamed it with a matching embroidered blouse with a plunging V-neckline. The actress chose minimal makeup, kept her wavy traces open and rounded off her look with a bindi and a beautiful choker. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Feeling orange. Thanks for the glam." Check out the pictures:

Seeing the post, celebs and fans showered compliments in the comments section. Actress Dhanya commented, “Dayummm," whereas actress Parul Yaday said, “Hits different." One of the users commented, “Goddess," and another one said, “The way you carry yourself in a saree is truly graceful and elegant."

On the professional front, Ramya made her acting debut in 2003 with the Kannada film Abhi. Dinesh Babu wrote and directed the romantic comedy which also starred late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The movie was a huge hit at the box office as it ran for 150 days. Later, the film was also remade in Telugu as Abhimanyu, starring Kalyan Ram, with Ramya reprising her role.

Since her first project, the diva has made a special place in the hearts of her fans and has never looked back. She acted in many popular movies like Ranga S. S. L. C, Sevanthi Sevanthi, Meera Madhava Raghava, Anthu Inthu Preethi Banthu, Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam and Katari Veera Surasundarangi, to name a few. However, in August 2013, Ramya took a break from acting to pursue her career in politics.

In 2016, Ramya returned to acting with Nagarahavu, following a brief political career.