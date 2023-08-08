Actress Ramya Pandian's Exquisite Black Outfit Is Pure Fashion Goals

Ramya Pandian rose to fame rapidly after a single photoshoot. The rooftop photoshoot she organised in 2018, where she wore a saree, became viral. This photoshoot propelled her into the limelight. Following that Ramya took part in television programs, even though she didn’t secure any chances in the film industry.

Ramya Pandian’s recent photoshoot has surprised fans as she adorns a black bikini and layers it with a net top and paired it with a shimmery black skirt. Her stunning transformation in a black dress has left fans in awe.

Whether it’s traditional attire or Western outfits, Ramya Pandian has a knack for looking her finest. Recently, she shared images of herself in a red salwaar kameez and undoubtedly appeared stunning. Ramya enhanced her look with earrings and minimal makeup that left her fans mesmerised.

Ramya Pandian marked her debut by competing on Cooku with Comali, eventually reaching the finals. Subsequently, Ramya, who later joined as a judge on the show Bigg Boss, seized another major opportunity. Taking part in the 4th season of the series hosted by Kamal Haasan, she managed to secure a spot in the finals but narrowly missed the victory.

Ramya is presently engaged in the making of a film directed by Ganesh Vinayak, alongside Arav. The movie is set in a village backdrop and the actress revealed that filming in mountainous areas was quite challenging.

The shooting took place near Kookal Lake in Kodaikanal, a remote location with no accessible caravan route and inadequate restroom facilities. The cast and crew resided in tents and had to carry their own food for cooking. The journey involved trekking to the location and returning on horseback, which was physically demanding. Each department faced its own set of challenges, with the cinematography team struggling to capture handheld shots due to the rough terrain. Despite the difficulties, Ramya affirms that the end result justified all the hardships.

Ramya Pandian was last seen in the film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.