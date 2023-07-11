Actress Ramya To Star As A Professor In The Film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Actress Divya Spandana, better known by her screen name Ramya, has created new waves on social media with her comeback in films. She has launched a production house Applebox Studios, which will produce her project Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Later, she opted out of the film. She will now be seen in a cameo in the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, written and directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy. A2 Music unveiled the trailer of this film on July 10. It has garnered more than 5,00,000 views and counting. The trailer opens up with a hilarious line, which reads: “Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear and people, in reality, are stupid than they appear.” The trailer then proceeds to show a group of college boys who are protesting in demand of non-vegetarian food. They also manage to attempt a blast of small intensity to pressurise the college administration for accepting their demands.

The trailer takes a horrific twist when they try to kill the college warden as well and he gets to know about their plan. What happens next in the story forms the premise of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. Ramya has essayed the cameo role of a college professor in this film which will release on July 21. Actors like Prajwal BP, Rishab Shetty and Diganth have also acted in this movie.

The quirky trailer intrigues social media users, and they are eager to know what the makers have in store for them. One of the users commented, “Finally the sandalwood queen is back”. Another wrote, “I have watched so many Kannada trailers and films in my life. This is the first time I clapped in excitement after watching a trailer. Watching it FDFS!!!”.

Bobby CR from ABBS Studios has scored the music for this movie, while Suresh M is in charge of the editing. Prajwal B P, Varun Kumar Gowda, Nithin Krishnamurthy, and Arvind S Kashyap have produced Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare.

Followers were also eagerly anticipating the release of Divya’s Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye; but later on, her production house Apple Box Studios released a statement that she will not act in the film. The statement released by the production house informed that she felt that the role of the female lead in this film will suit a newcomer.