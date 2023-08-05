Actress Ritu Varma Makes A Strong Case For Neutral And Earthy Tones In This Tan-colour Saree

Actress Ritu Varma was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original anthology series, Modern Love Chennai. The actress impressed the audience with her character in the series. Apart from her acting chops, she often delivers fashion goals on social media. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself, leaving us spellbound.

Ritu looks ethereal in the tan-coloured saree which has a pink temple border. She paired the saree with a blue sleeveless blouse with a bow in the back. The actress kept her make-up simple with smoky eyes which she enhanced with Kajal along with highlighted cheeks and nude lipstick to round off her look she added a pink bindi. For the hairdo, she kept a low messy bun and kept her front locks flowy. Ritu opted for minimum accessories and added a pair of statement earrings. The actress added a brown heart emoji in the caption of the photo.

Fans are in awe of the pictures and even flooded the comments section with heaps of praise. One of the users wrote, “Flawless, pure and simply beautiful." Another one commented, “How pretty Ritu."

The actress also shared a series of photos in the same outfit. She definitely is serving some posing tips for the fans. “Lost in you," the caption of the album reads. But in this post, what got the attention of the eagle-eyed users was the step well. They recognised that Ritu did her photoshoot on the premises of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally Narkhoda, in Shamshabad, Telangana.

Speaking about Modern Love Chennai, the anthology is a six-episode series, in which Ritu Varma is seen in the story titled Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji. The story narrates her lifelong search for love and the perfect partner. However, there’s a twist, she consistently faces failure every step of the way.

Ritu Varma will next be seen in the Tamil film Mark Antony, written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.