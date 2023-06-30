Actress Rupa Sree To Star In Upcoming Tamil Show Ranjithame

Popular TV actress Rupa Sree is gearing up to enthral her fans with an upcoming Tamil TV serial where she will be portraying an important role. The serial, titled Ranjithame, explores the conflicts of ego between the characters Ranjith (played by Shiv Sathish) and Ranjini (played by Manishajith).

Rupa Sree is well-known for her exceptional performances in various films across South Indian languages. In Ranjithame, she will be portraying the role of a loving mother. The upcoming TV serial featuring Rupa Sree has generated a lot of excitement among her fans, who are eagerly anticipating its launch. The show is expected to premiere soon.

The lead roles in the serial are portrayed by Shiv Sathish and Manishajith. The supporting cast includes Madhumikha Srinivasu, Yavanraj Nethrun, Sandhyadhaiyan and Ramanth Shetty.

Besides, a highly popular Tamil daily soap, titled Bharathi Kannamma 2, has made its return on television and features Rupa Sree. The new season has a fresh storyline. The show is being broadcasted on a Tamil entertainment channel and stars Sibbu Suryan and Vinusha Devi in the lead roles. Supporting roles are played by Rupa and Deepa Shankar. Bharathi Kannamma 2 is a remake of the well-received Malayalam series Karuthamuthu.

On the other hand, Ranjithame actress Manishajith, who has already made a name for herself with her lead role in the popular daily soap Uyire, has an impressive career graph. She has appeared in various series such as Kannathil Muthamittal and Unnai Ninaithu. The actress has also been seen in films like Gambeeram, Nanbargal Kavanathirku, Thirappu Vizha, Kamara Kattu, Inaya Thalaimurai, Vanakilli Bharathi, Pizhai, Engada Iruthinga Ivvalavu Naala, and Kichi Kichi.

The actress made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Kallanum Polisum in 1992, where she starred alongside actor Mukesh. Over the years, she has appeared in several popular serials such as Deivam Thandha Veedu, Seetha Kalyanam, Bharathi Kannamma, Rajarani Season 2, Ullathai Allitha and Ilakkiya.