Actress Rupali Bhosle is a popular name in the Marathi film and television industry. Be it with her glamorous personality or her sartorial choices, she always creates a stir on the internet. Rupali knows how to make hearts flutter with her glammed-up looks. Recently, she dropped a few pictures, which are making a huge noise on social media. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pink-printed Banarasi saree, which makes her look exceptional. Rupali draped herself in six yards of grace for her sister-in-law’s wedding.

For the occasion, Rupali opted for glam makeup like drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, a shade of pink lipstick, and contoured cheeks. She accessorised her look with a pair of exquisite earrings, an elegant neckpiece, and a beautiful nath. Rupali tied her hair to the back. There’s no denying that she looked magnificent.

Rupali Bhosle melted millions of hearts with her subtle yet gorgeous traditional look. She captioned her pictures, “Don’t downgrade your dreams just to fit your reality. Upgrade your conviction to match your destiny”.

Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Stunning queen”. Another user added, “Ravishing… Happy Women’s Day”. The third user wrote, “Lovely”. One user also wrote, “Favourite person”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Pradnya Prakash Bhosle (@rupalibhosle)

Rupali is often seen wearing sarees, which makes her look captivating. This time, it’s no different. Her glamorous personality and exceptional fashion sense often make her stand out from others.

Rupali Bhosle is known for essaying the role of Sanjana in the TV serial, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. She also depicted the role of Varsha Ghotala in Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai. Rupali started her career with Marathi shows such as Man Udhan Varyache, Don Kinaare Doghi Apan and Kanyadaan. She then went on to make her Bollywood debut with the 2007-film, Risk.

Some of her other shows include Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari and Aajoba Vayat Aale. Rupali depicts a negative character in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Despite this, she has managed to garner the attention of audiences with her exceptional acting skills and bewitching beauty. Without a doubt, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has helped her to build a massive fan following. The serial narrates the story of Arundhati, a housewife striving to create her own identity.

