Actress Saai Gayatri Looks Ethereal In Traditional White Silk Skirt On Onam

Kerala’s annual harvest festival, Onam was celebrated on Tuesday with utmost fervour and pomp. Also known as Thiru-Onam or Thivruvonam, the cultural celebrations in the Malayali community began on August 20 and will end on August 31. It is one of the most significant cultural festivals in Kerala. Apart from performing the rituals, people dress up in traditional ethnic clothes, make Onam Pookalam and cook delicious foods. Among many celebrities, the Pandian Stores actress, Saai Gayatri stole the show with her stunning look.

Saai Gayatri looked beautiful in a contrast-coloured attire and exuded charm. The actress wore a maroon-coloured blouse adorned with golden embroidery and motifs with a half-sleeved blouse. She paired it with a white silk skirt with a broad golden border with matching motifs on it. She can be seen holding a brass bowl with a lotus in her hand. She adorned her hair with mogra flowers and accessorised herself with a golden choker, jhumki and bracelet. She opted for glowy makeup, shimmering eyes, mascara-laden lashes, eyeliner and nude lipstick.

The caption of her post reads, “Onam vibes. Welcoming Onam." One of her fans commented, “Wow!" Many wished her a Happy Onam. Another fan wrote, “You look damn beautiful Gayatri. Happy Onam to you and to your family as well."

Actress Saai Gayatri made her debut in showbiz with the serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Kallooriyin Kadhai in 2006. In 2016, she made her big-screen debut with the movie Kurangu Kaila Poo Maalai. She also donned the hat of an anchor along with V Siddhu for the show Killadi Rani. Saai played a prominent role in the serial Eeramana Rojave. She gained immense love and a fan following after she featured in the Pandian Stores in the role of Aishwarya, which she later quit. The story was about Dhanam and showed her attempt to unite her joint family after the entry of her daughters-in-law, Meena, Mullai and Aishwarya.