Actress Sadha Relives The Retro Era With Her Chic Polka Dot Outfit

South actress Sadaf Mohammad Sayed, who goes by the stage name Sadha, has recently shared glimpses from her photoshoot on social media, which is gaining attention. A series of pictures were shared on Instagram by her, in which she is seen donning a retro look. In the photos, Sadha can be seen striking quirky poses for the camera. She is wearing a polka dot shirt with flared sleeves, which had floral prints on them. Sadha paired it with orange retro pants and a green belt. She accessorised her attire with oversized sunglasses, which had a rosy shade, hoop pearl earrings and a white hair band. The caption on her post read, “For #neethonedance on @starmaa every Sat-Sun at 9 pm”, which revealed that she decked up for the dance show Neethone Dance, which airs on the channel Star Maa. She is one of the judges of the show. Her new look has been getting praise from fans. One user commented, “Natural beauty, Excellent, love u maam.” Another comment read, “Cute retro design dress and you are killing it. Great share.” Fans also shared love and heart emojis in the comment section.

The dance reality show Neethone Dance premiered on June 11 on Star Maa channel. The promotional video for the show featured Sadha, mesmerising everyone with her dance moves.

Sadha made her debut with the Telugu film Jayam in 2002. It was directed by Teja, and she was seen alongside Nithiin. After this, she did a Tamil film with actor Vikram called Anniyan in 2005, which was directed by S Shankar. She has also done films in other languages like Monalisa in Kannada and Click in Hindi. As a judge, she has appeared in shows like Jodi No 1 on Vijay TV, Dhee Juniors 1 and 2, and Dhee Jodi. She is also a wildlife photographer, who often shares her clicks on Instagram.