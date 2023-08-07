Actress Sai Pallavi Eats Vibhuti And Finds Its Taste Pleasing

Sai Pallavi is a highly acclaimed actress in the South Indian film industry. She began her acting career with uncredited roles as a child artist. But it was her exceptional performance in the 2015 Malayalam romantic drama Premam that catapulted her to stardom. Before her impressive debut, Sai Pallavi had already appeared on-screen as Kangana Ranaut’s friend in the movie Dhaam Dhoom.

The actress never shies away from spilling her heart out. In a recent interview, she shared her bizarre habit of eating vibhuti (sacred ash) and disclosed that she keeps it in her bag at all times. Interestingly, she even mentioned that she finds the taste of the vibhuti quite pleasing.

Over the years, Sai Pallavi has proved her mettle both as an actor and a dancer. Her energetic dance moves were evident in the track Rowdy Baby from Maari 2, where she could be seen grooving alongside Dhanush.

Sai Pallavi has made a strong mark in the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries, delivering acclaimed performances in various films. Her notable works include Kali, Fidaa, Middle Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Athiran, Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy.

The actress was last seen in the film Gargi for which she received praise for her performance from the audience. Some of her other notable projects include Kasthuri Maan, Hey Pillagada, Diya, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Anukoni Athidhi, NGK, and Virata Parvam. Soon, the actress is going to star in upcoming films such as SK21, Singa Paadhai and Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Mohanlal in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, it is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the cinematography of the film is handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

There are reports that Sai Pallavi could be seen paired opposite young mega hero Sai Dharam Tej for her upcoming Telugu film. The duo has also worked in films like Prati Roju Pandaage and Solo Brathuke So Better.