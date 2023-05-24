Actress Sai Tamhankar Steals The Show In Black Netted Shimmery Top; See Pictures

Actress Sai Tamhankar never fails to enthral fans with her captivating aura. Her carefully curated ensembles, embellished with intricate details and lustrous fabrics, unveil her impeccable style and attention to detail. Recently, the actress dropped a series of pictures that broke the internet. In the pictures, Sai Tamhankar is wearing a netted black shimmery top with a matching lower, exuding an enchanting charm.

For the makeup, the actress wore green eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, blush, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of lipstick. She accessorised her look with emerald green shimmery drop earrings and rounded off her look with a tied-up hairstyle.

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Life Mein time to time khud ke liye thoda shimmer zaroori hai”. Fans have expressed their love and admiration for the actress in the comment section.

Check out the pictures here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saietamhankar)

From traditional sarees to Western attires, Sai’s diverse range of looks is truly admirable.

So far, Sai Tamhankar has garnered praise for her notable roles in movies such as Mimi, Ghajini, Dhurala, and Pondicherry. She has also made appearances in well-known films including Medium Spicy, India Lockdown, Cookie, Girlfriend, Love Sonia, Family Katta, Por Bazaar, Duniyadari, Mission Possible, and more. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming television series called Anubandh.

Sai Tamhankar made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s directorial Black & White. The actress gained momentum with the Marathi serial Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, followed by appearances in other Marathi serials such as Agni Shikha, Sathi Re, and Kasturi. In 2015, Tamhankar experienced a significant milestone in her career with her role in the comedy romance film Hunterrr, which propelled her to mainstream success.

Sai Tamhankar and Amey Gosavi got married in 2013, which garnered significant attention from the public and media. Unfortunately, their marriage ended after two years, and Sai initiated divorce proceedings in 2015. Despite their separation, they have managed to stay in touch with each other. At present, Sai Tamhankar is in a romantic relationship with Anish Jog. The duo has expressed their feelings for each other publicly.