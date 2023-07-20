Actress Samyuktha Hegde Shared Jaw-dropping Pictures From Her Birthday Night

Samyuktha Hegde, one of the most sought-after Indian actresses who rose to fame with MTV reality show Splitsvilla is often in the news for her hot chick avatar. Samyuktha usually makes her fans go awestruck with her sassy looks. This time the diva has shared some glimpses from her birthday night from Koh Phangan, Thailand that took the internet by storm.

In the photograph, the actress can be seen in a black bikini top with a printed ruffled skirt. Samyuktha kept her look easygoing with her hair in a ponytail and subtle makeup with brown lips. For the jewellery, she wore a pair of square-shaped earrings with some rings. The subsequent pictures show her near an ATM sitting on the floor with her furry friend.

The caption of the picture reads, “25 and manifesting the best life How the night started vs how it ended! Thanks to all of you for flooding my timeline and inbox with birthday wishes! You guys know how to make a girl feel old and loved at the same time. Here’s to another year of epic adventures, crazy dance moves, questionable life decisions, and a whole lot of laughter! Sorry, I couldn’t reply to anyone as I was busy being an island girl! Cheers, my fabulous bunch! Happy 25th to me #QuarterLifeCrisis #PartyLikeIts1998 #25thbirthday”

The picture which was posted on Wednesday received over 50,000 likes so far. The fans filled the comment section with their wishes and appreciation. One of the users said, “You are gorgeous and beautiful dear Sam darling." Some of the other users wrote, “Happy Birthday Sam stay blessed always” wishing her on her birthday.

Samyuktha Hegde made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, directed by Rishab Shetty that starred Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress played the role of Arya, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress- Kannada. She made her Tamil debut with the 2019 film Comali along with Jayram Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal. Apart from appearing in MTV Splitsvilla in 2018, she has also appeared in reality shows such as MTV Roadies in 2016 and Bigg Boss Kannada in 2017. She ended up as the first runner-up in the 2018 MTV Splitsvilla.