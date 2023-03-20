Samyuktha Menon is a popular face of the Malayalam entertainment industry. In 2016, she made her acting debut with Popcorn. Since her first project, she has made a huge fan base for herself. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the diva is also a fashion enthusiast. She recently shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot session. “Just Be," reads her caption. In the pictures, Samyuktha can be seen dolled up in a pastel blue floral printed kurta set. The snaps were clicked inside her beautiful house. The 27-year-old looked outstanding sporting minimalistic and dewy makeup. She rounded off her dreamy look with a pair of statement earrings and a ponytail, with a few open locks.

See pics:

The moment Samyuktha’s photos were uploaded, fans rushed to the comments to pour all their love and adoration for the actress.

Samyuktha Menon recently appeared in the Venky Atluri-directed period action drama Vaathi. The film was produced jointly by studios Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie featured Dhanush and Samyuktha in primary roles along with P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani and Hyper Aadi in the pivotal roles. After the huge success of the movie, her fans are eagerly waiting for her new project.

According to recent sources Samyuktha, who has already acted opposite many superstars, will now once again collaborate to get with another big hero. This diva has already acted in Malayalam, Tamil as well as Kannada movies. After appearing in the Telugu film Bimbisara alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyukta has niched a special place for herself in the industry.

Now what film she is going to do next has become the talk of the town. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the official updates. Samyuktha has earlier worked in popular movies like Lilli, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Kalki, Wolf and Bheemla Nayak, to name a few.

