Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Leaves For Mecca With Her Family, Shares Video

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been a popular actress in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with the 2005 Telugu film Soggadu. The actress rose to prominence through her Kannada film Ganda Hendathi in 2006. She has also played a supporting role in the 2008 Telugu film Bujjigadu, starring Prabhas.

Recently, Sanjjanaa shared on Instagram that she is on a journey to Mecca with her family. She is seen wearing a burqa in the video and talks about her journey to the sacred place. She said, “I am on a spiritual journey to Mecca and Medina with my family. I will share every vlog of our journey on my YouTube channel. May your blessings also accompany me in this journey."

She has also explained in the caption of her video how she was stuck in a problem three years back and how it was her spiritual journey that helped her through the difficult times. She also added that she had taken a mannat at that time and that she would take a trip abroad to the sacred place. She further said that she is a secular person and respects all religions, and she doesn’t want to be judged by people who are not secular.

While there were many users who appreciated her and wished her luck on the journey, there were many who wrote hateful comments. One user commented, “Don’t come again, stay there. You were born as a Hindu and then changed to Islam." Another one wrote, “Because of people like you, more and more people are converting to Islam."

top videos

Earlier, Sanjjanaa Galrani was found to be in the middle of a controversy as she was under house arrest during the investigation of a drug scandal in the Kannada film industry. At that time, it was revealed that the actress got married to Dr Azeez Pasha and changed her religion to Islam of her own will. It was found that she had changed her name from Sanjjanaa Garlani to Mahira.

Sanjjanaa recently revealed that she would again be working in films and upcoming projects include Chila Nerangalil Chila and Poda Mundam.