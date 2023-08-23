Actress Saranya Mohan's Post-pregnancy Physical Transformation Inspires Us All

After actress Saranya Mohan welcomed a baby boy in August 2016 and her journey into motherhood became a hot topic of conversation among the audience. Negative remarks surfaced on social media following a media outlet’s report on her body shape after she became a mother. These comments compelled the 28-year-old actress and her husband to address the unkind reactions from netizens.

Following her pregnancy, Saranya experienced weight gain followed by weight loss. She attributes her transformation to incorporating healthy dietary choices like hot water and nutritious foods. She’s committed to an hour of daily Bharatanatyam practice, along with three months of consistent gym workouts and training. Yoga and walking have also been part of her routine.

It’s a natural process for women to gain weight during pregnancy, considering they’re carrying another life. After giving birth, it’s common to take time to return to what many consider an “ideal body shape". Interestingly, the photos circulating on social media appear a bit outdated, as recent images on her Facebook page show that the actress has indeed lost weight.

It seems that people continue to meddle in Saranya’s personal life without any intention of stopping. The actress once again faced criticism again this time due to dissatisfaction with her body shape. Numerous individuals shared images and videos comparing her appearance before and after pregnancy on Facebook.

Absolutely, the pressure on actresses to maintain a size zero figure has been a significant issue primarily in Bollywood. Remarkably, figures like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan have eloquently responded to critics. It’s unfortunate that this trend has begun to emerge in South India as well.

Saranya Mohan tied the knot with Arvind Krishnan in 2015. Arvind is a dentist in Alappuzha. The traditional wedding was graced by notable figures such as actress KPAC Lalitha and Sarayu, alongside other film industry celebrities. After making her debut with the movie Aniyathi Pravu, Saranya planned to step away from acting following her marriage and devoted her time entirely to her dance school.