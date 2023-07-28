Actress Saranya Ponvannan’s Amsterdam Pictures With Family Are Hit Among Fans

Popular actress Saranya Ponvannan is currently spending quality time with her family in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She shared a few pictures from her vacation recently, setting the internet abuzz. In the pictures, she can be seen striking some adorable poses amidst the picturesque background.

Saranya is seen all-decked up in a white short kurti, denim jacket, and a pair of jeans. Pairing it up with trendy sunglasses and a sling, the actress gave major fashion goals. This time, the actress opted for a subtle makeup look and looked nothing less than a diva. In her few pictures, the actress is also seen sharing the frame with her family.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Family Holiday in Amsterdam, Netherlands”. Fans have now filled in the comment section with lots of praise and compliments. Be it donning western wear or a traditional ensemble, the actress never fails to garner attention with her sartorial picks.

Saranya Ponvannan and actor-director Ponvannan exchanged vows in 1995. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Priyadarshini and Chandini. Despite her hectic and demanding career, Saranya has always placed a strong emphasis on spending quality time with her family. Their recent vacation in Amsterdam provided a heartwarming glimpse into the cherished bond they share.

Throughout her career, Saranya Ponvannan has portrayed iconic mother roles opposite renowned actors such as Dhanush, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Sivakarthikeyan. She has undeniably established herself as the quintessential “mother actress" in Tamil cinema.

Noteworthy works in her repertoire include Velaiyilla Pattathari, Ennamo Nadakkudhu, and Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. She has also garnered praise for her roles in Varalaru Mukkiyam, Chup, Viruman, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Bhoomi, The Villain, Junga, Velaliilla Pattadhari 2, Achamindri, and Brahmotsavam, among others. The actress has a few films lined up including Kushi, Kallapart, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, and Chandramukhi 2.

Saranya Ponvannan’s acting career took flight with a prominent lead role in the highly acclaimed film Nayakan, directed by Mani Ratnam. From 1987 to 1996, she continued to shine in various lead characters. Her performances received resounding praise and earned her widespread acclaim in the South Indian film industry.