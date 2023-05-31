Actress Sayali Sanjeev's Comment On Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad's Post Goes Viral

Actress Sayali Sanjeev is a prominent face in the Marathi film and television industry. She has impressed viewers with her performance in films and serials including Kahe Diya Pardes, Goshta Eka Paithanichi, Jhimma and Mann Fakiraa, among others. Besides her stint in showbiz, Sayali also seems to be an ardent cricket enthusiast. Not so long ago, she hit the headlines for her alleged relationship with cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Sayali recently commented on Ruturaj’s Instagram post, featuring his wife-to-be Utkarsha, Ruturaj himself and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. The IPL 2023 came to a nail-biting finish on Monday. CSK clinched the victory against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Elated at the success, Ruturaj dropped a picture with MS Dhoni and his beloved on Instagram. “VVIPs Of My Life. Grateful to God for this,” he captioned his post.

The picture captured Ruturaj and his girlfriend Utkarsha sitting on a bench with Dhoni in the middle. Soon sports enthusiasts and social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

But one particular comment that grabbed the eyeballs of the internet was that of Sayali’s. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you…Utkarsha, Ruturaj.” She also added a red heart and two smiley emojis.

This is the first time that Ruturaj has posted a picture with his Utkarsha on social media. Apart from Sayali, many Marathi actors and actresses have also commented on the post.

According to reports, Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready to tie the knot with Utkarsha in a grand wedding ceremony on June 3.

Meanwhile, speaking about Sayali, the actress in an interview with Mumbai Tak, earlier revealed that link-up rumours with Ruturaj severely affected her friendship with the cricketer. “We were friends. We were good friends. But because of all this trolling, we are not even friends anymore. The trolling hurt us," she said.