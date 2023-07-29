Actress Sharvari Jamenis On How 'Kids Dance Reality Shows Affect Their Innocence'

Actress Sharvari Jamenis is well known for her debut in Marathi cinema through the film Bindhaast in 1999. She gained fame as both a talented actress and an exceptional Kathak dancer. Although she appeared in only a few films, they all turned out to be hits, and she received a Filmfare Award for her first movie. Prioritising her passion for dance, Sharvari studied Kathak under the famous Guru Rohini Bhate. In a recent interview, she expressed her views on the dance reality shows.

In Saily Panse’s interview, Sharvari shared that participating in a dance reality show brings a lot of glamour to kids and opens up numerous opportunities in Bollywood. However, she also addressed the challenge of keeping her disciples engaged in Kathak dance. While commenting on the current children’s dance reality shows, Sharvari shared her thoughts on how it impacts the interest and commitment of young dancers towards classical dance forms like Kathak.

Sharvari said that in the current children’s dance shows, the participants are not exposed to the diversity of dance genres. They are not taught when to dance to ballads or nursery rhymes, which makes her feel sad. She expressed her concern that when a 5-year-old girl performs a song like “Apsara Aali," people may find it cute to see her imitate adult-like dance moves by moving her waist, neck and winking her eyes. Sharvari believes that at such a young age, children should be guided towards age-appropriate dance forms and movements rather than imitating adult expressions.

Sharvari’s additional comment highlights her concern about the choreography and expressions taught to young participants in dance shows. She added that when choreographers instruct a young girl to perform with expressions of youth, it prematurely ends her childhood innocence. The pressure to portray mature emotions takes away the time for her to showcase genuine youthfulness.

Sharvari Jamenis’ dedication to Kathak dance and her thriving Kathak classes in Pune shows her passion for the art form. The actress is married to Nikhil Pathak, who is also a renowned tabla player. Their shared interest in classical music and Kathak is evident through the videos they post together. Sharvari’s dance videos, particularly her expressive performances on famous songs, have captivated her social media fans and kept them engaged and entertained.