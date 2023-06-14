Actress Shivathmika Rajashekar Looks Regal In Lavender Lehenga, See Pics

Shivathmika Rajashekar is the youngest daughter of Telugu actor Rajasekhar Varadharajan and actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar. The actress has not only made her impression in the entertainment industry with her acting mettle but has grabbed the attention of the fashion police for all the right reasons. She recently shared pictures of herself on Instagram looking regal straight from the fairy tale.

In the pictures shared, Shivathmika looks breathtaking in a lavender lehenga, from the shelves of Varun Chakkilam. She kept the look minimal and accessorised herself with pastel jhumkas. She opted for a no-make make-up look with nude lipstick. The actress also gave a few tips as she posed for the camera. The caption of her post reads, “A tiny fairy tale.” Check the pictures here:

Some time ago, the actress shared a set of pictures of herself that looked enchanting in the traditional South Indian outfit. The actress wore a red and yellow saree. “Eyes on you…" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier, Shivathmika also shared sun-kissed pictures in which she was casually lying on her couch. “Hold on, Let me take a picture of you…" she penned the caption of the post.

Shivathmika Rajashekar made her debut in Telugu cinema with the 2019 film Dorasaani. The KVR directorial also featured Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Devarakonda. She made her Tamil debut in 2021 with Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. Some of her other noteworthy projects include Panchatantram, Nitham Oru Vaanam and Ranga Maarthaanda.

Her father Rajashekar has been a part of commercially acclaimed films like Evadithe Nakenti, Ghatotkachudu and Satyameva Jeyathe. He has appeared in around 80 films in more than 38 years of his career.