Actress Shobha Shetty Is A Picture Of Ethnic Grace In This Minimalistic Black Saree

Kathika Deepam fame actress Shobha Shetty has been quite active on social media. She never fails to surprise her fans with her new looks and fashion choices. Adding one more to the list, Shobha Shetty has now posted a few photos of herself in a black saree, which makes her look gorgeous. The photos are now going viral. Shobha Shetty also shares her workout videos and her diet to motivate her fans to lead a healthy life. In the latest post, she can be seen wearing a black netted saree, which beautifully amps up her looks. Shobha paired her saree with big earrings and black bangles. She chose the natural surrounding as a background, which further enhanced her photos. She has kept her makeup subtle and her hair open. Shobha Shetty strikes various poses for the camera. Shobha’s fans appreciated her beauty with love and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Shobha Shetty posted a string of photos recently, in which she flaunted her jewellery while calling it an obsession. She was seen wearing a green saree, which was paired with a heavy necklace and big earrings. “Is it okay to be a little obsessed with jewellery.!!” captioned Shobha Shetty, while posting the photo on Instagram.

She has a huge fan following, thanks to her role in the Telugu series Karthika Deepam. The serial has gone off-air with its last episode earlier this year, in January. Now, as per media reports, Karthika Deepam will be back with another season. Some part of the shooting has already been completed. Shobha will be a part of the sequel reportedly.

Shobha Shetty made her acting debut in 2013 with the Kannada serial Agnisakshi. She was widely appreciated for her performance in the show by fans. She made her film debut with the Kannada movie, Anjani Putra.