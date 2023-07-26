Actress Shobha Shetty Offered Highest Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu has witnessed six successful seasons with soaring TRPs and is all set to return with its 7th instalment as well. It will air on Star Maa like all the previous seasons. Bigg Boss Telugu has been successful in entertaining the audience despite courting controversies for the fights of contestants and other reasons as well. The list of contestants is also out in the public domain and the first one to have almost confirmed her name is the actress Shobha Shetty.

Shobha catapulted to fame with her role of Mounitha in the serial Karthika Deepam. As per a report in TV9 Telugu, she has been offered Rs 1.25 to 1.5 Lakh for her stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. According to the reports that have been revealed, Shobha has been offered the highest remuneration among all the contestants so far.

Besides this development, another update has piqued the excitement around the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu. As per a promo released by Star Maa, Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to host this show for the fifth time in a row. Some reports of Nagarjuna leaving this show have been doing the rounds on the internet. Now, with the release of this promo, these reports have been rubbished.

Star Maa unveiled the promo on July 18 that got the Bigg Boss fans rooting for Nagarjuna. The promo shows Nagarjuna with a packet of popcorn announcing the seventh instalment of Bigg Boss Telugu. He fumbles in between and pretends to not remember the full script but completes it after some retakes.

The promo has struck a chord with the audience and one of them commented, “We are eagerly waiting for bigg boss season 7." Another wrote that season 4 of this show is his favourite one. One of the social media users also had a suggestion and commented that makers should try to flash the names of the contestants. This should be done while they appear on the screen in the episodes for the first week. The user opined that the audience can recognise the new contestants with this process, get acquainted with them, and vote without confusion.