Actress Shraddha Das' Colombo Diaries Will Make You Plan Your Next Vacation Sooner

Actress Shraddha Das is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu cinema industry. Apart from this, she is also known for her social media presence. The diva recently shared some stunning pictures of herself from her vacation in Sri Lanka and they are currently going viral. In the pictures, Shraddha is seen in a teal colour cord set. She wore a blazer with tied-up detailing at the waist and teamed it with matching trousers and white sneakers.

In the first picture, she is seen sitting in a restaurant and enjoying her pizza. While in the second snap, she is sitting beside a window and enjoying her me time. In the third, Shraddha is inside a car and posing with a flower bouquet and in another picture, she is seen taking a mirror selfie. Sharing the photos on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Colombo diaries continued," in the caption. Check out her pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Das (@shraddhadas43)

Seeing the pictures, fans rushed to the comments section and shared compliments for their favourite actress. One of the users commented, “Natural beauty one of my favourite actresses", another one wrote, “Beautiful," and many others showered red heart emojis.

A few days ago, the actress shared another bunch of photos from her vacation. In the picture, Shraddha was seen in a pastel pink sleeveless corset top which she paired with multicoloured floral printed trousers.

Along with this, she fed bananas to an elephant while she posed for the camera. The caption read, “My heart is where there is an animal Pinnawala Elephant orphanage, Sri Lanka."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Das (@shraddhadas43)

Shraddha Das made her acting debut in 2008 with the film Siddu from Sikakulam, written and directed by Eashwar and bankrolled by Malla Vijayaprasad under the banner of Welfare Creations. However apart from Telugu, the actress has worked across six different film industries throughout her career including Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada.

Shraddha was recently seen in the hit Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Apart from this, she is currently busy with upcoming films like Lechindi Mahila Lokam and Arrdham.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here