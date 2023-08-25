Actress Shraddha Das Flaunts Perfectly Toned Body In Gorgeous Pink Saree

Shraddha Das, an actress known for her remarkable performances in Telugu, Hindi and Bengali films, has also left an indelible mark in the fashion world with her impeccable sartorial choices. The starlet, who enjoys a massive fan base, recently took the internet by storm when she shared some photographs of her flaunting her perfectly toned body on Instagram.

Shraddha exuded hotness as she donned a pink saree with a colour-coordinated blouse. She looked gorgeous in dewy makeup and a pink lip shade. She left her tresses open and opted for hoop earrings and a pink bracelet to accessorise her look. “You are my favourite thought," she captioned the pictures.

Fans loved the picture and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. One of the users commented, “Mam you are so beautiful." Others appreciated how Shraddha has maintained a well-toned body and they eagerly await her saree pictures.

Shraddha also flaunted her looks in the same outfit in another reel on the chartbuster What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

One of the followers wrote that Shraddha had worn a lovely saree and looked beautiful in it. Raj Rathore, the finalist in the 15th season of the popular dance show Dhee commented, “Hayyyeeeeee". Another user said, “The hottest beauty in India in a saree…"Saree Queen."

Shraddha has also wowed the audience with her acting skills apart from her fashion statements. She played the role of a telecom operator Saumya Mukherjee in the hit web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. This series is based on the senior IPS officer Amit Lodha’s bestseller Bihar Diaries.

In an exclusive conversation with the media portal OTT Play, Shraddha revealed the biggest challenges while shooting for this series. “It is a natural ability of any telecom operator to be good with numbers and codes. So, as an operator, my character utters numbers with a certain amount of ease, as that is something she does every single day. I, as Shraddha, am very bad at remembering numbers, so recalling all those numbers almost like a dialogue was quite a challenge for me." Shraddha added that she also had a tough time remembering the names of places never heard of before.