Actress Shriya Saran And Husband Andrei Koscheev's Romantic Vacation In Rome Leaves Fans Enchanted

Shriya Saran, the talented and adored actress in the showbiz industry, has won the hearts of the masses with her exceptional work on the silver screen. The love and appreciation she receives from her fans are truly well-deserved, given her impressive filmography. Adding to her charm, Shriya is married to Andrei Koscheev, and their adorable chemistry never fails to mesmerize the audience. The couple is often spotted hanging out together and offering glimpses of their love life on social media. Recently, Shriya shared a series of romantic pictures from their vacation in Rome, leaving the internet in awe.

Currently enjoying a romantic getaway in the picturesque city of Rome, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev’s dreamy pictures have set the internet abuzz with admiration. In the shared pictures, both Shriya and Andrei radiate happiness, exuding major couple goals. Captioning the images as “Kiss in Rome," Shriya shared an intimate moment of their love-filled vacation.

In the first picture, the couple is seen lost in each other’s embrace, as Andrei wraps Shriya in his arms. The subsequent slide shows a passionate kiss between the couple, igniting a sense of longing for such affectionate moments. The following pictures capture their fun-filled time in Rome, as they pose with each other while hugging, kissing, and walking cheerfully on the streets.

Shriya appeared to make the most of her trip to Rome as she continued to share happy, romantic, and fun-filled pictures. In another post, she expressed her love for the city’s history, art, architecture, and beauty. Sharing a few glimpses of Rome, she wrote, “Rome, Need I say more? Love Rome because of its history, art, architecture, and beauty – and perhaps its gelato and pasta! Love pasta."

For those unfamiliar, Shriya Saran tied the knot with her long-time Russian boyfriend, Andrei Koscheev, in an intimate ceremony in 2018. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, and Shriya never hesitates to highlight her husband’s unwavering support. Their love and affection for each other are evident as they have been photographed sharing kisses and loving gestures while posing for the paparazzi.