Actress Shriya Saran is one of the most loved actresses in showbiz today. In 2018, she married her longtime Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in an intimate ceremony. Now, the actress has once again shared some never-seen-before pictures from her big day on social media on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary on Sunday.

In the wedding pictures, the couple looks stunning as they pose for the camera and we cannot deny it. For the wedding, the actress looked stunning in a traditional pink kanjeevaram saree and a green blouse with embroidery work. On the other hand, her groom was seen dressed in a dark blue classic kurta. Sharing the pictures on her social media, the actress captioned her picture, “Happy Anniversary @Andreikoscheev”. Check out the pictures here:

Many, including fans, friends and colleagues wished the couple a happy wedding anniversary. One social media user wrote, “Best couple in the whole universe." Another user commented, “Happiness to both of you always." A third user also wrote, “Definition of beauty and fitness." One social media user also commented, “Happy wedding anniversary. Love from Chennai."

Shriya and Andrei exchanged wedding garlands in Udaipur in 2018. The couple has been giving major couple goals since they have been together. They never shy away from expressing their love aloud be it on social media or other occasions. The duo welcomed their first child on January 10, 2021.

On the work front, Shriya Saran is best known for films such as Drishyam, Manam, RRR and Awarapan. The actress made her debut in the film industry with the 2001 film Ishtam. However, she got her first commercial break with the Telugu film Santosham in 2002.

Shriya Saran has also acted in films like Kabzaa, NTR Kathanayakudu and Gayatri, amongst others. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Drishyam 3, Music school, Naragasooran and Nadada. Meanwhile, her husband is a national-level tennis player.

Read all the Latest Movies News here