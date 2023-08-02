Actress Sonia Agarwal, In White T-shirt And Printed Long Skirt, Steals The Show

Sonia Agarwal is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the Tamil film industry. She has a huge fan base after appearing in films like 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai and Ward 126, to name a few. But apart from her acting prowess, the actress is also known for her outstanding fashion choices. Sonia regularly shares pictures on her social media handles to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the diva shared a photograph from her recent photoshoot which has taken the internet by storm.

In the picture, Sonia donned a basic white T-shirt which she teamed with a teal blue and white printed long skirt. The actress opted for no makeup and kept her hair open. For jewellery, she wore a golden bracelet in one hand and a silver kara in the other. She rounded off her look with a pair of beige colour flats with pearl details. In the photo, Sonia is seen sitting on a staircase as she poses for the camera.

Seeing the post, her fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comments section. One of the users said “Gorgeous," and another wrote, “Cute." “Super photos, darling," commented a third user.

Sonia often surprises her fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Five days back, the actress shared a random selfie in her car. In the photo, Sonia was seen in a green colour top and glasses.

Sonia Agarwal was recently seen in the Tamil psychological romantic thriller film Bagheera. In addition to Sonia, the movie also stars Prabhu Deva, Srikanth, Amyra Dastur, Gayathrie, Janani, Remya Nambeesan and Sanchita Shetty playing significant roles. Along with them Sakshi Agarwal, Sai Kumar, Nassar and Pragathi also portrayed supporting roles. Bagheera is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Sonia will soon be seen in the upcoming film Curtain, directed by Amhan Raphy. According to reports, she will be seen playing the female lead in the movie alongside other actors Jinu E Thomas and Mareena Michael. Apart from Curtain, Sonia has also bagged another pivotal role in an untitled horror thriller film. It is directed by Haroon. Reports suggest Actress Smruthi Venkat and composer Siddharth Vipin will also play key roles in the movie.