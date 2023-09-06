Actress Sonu Gowda Shares Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Titled Cadbury’s

Actress Sonu Gowda is a known name in the Kannada film industry. She rose to popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Recently, she flew back to her hometown after enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. After coming back to her hometown, Sonu has resumed work. She has dropped a poster from her upcoming film titled Cadbury’s. Backed by Dream Productions, the film is headlined by Dharma Keerthiraj and Adhvithi Shetty.

Sonu Gowda shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Hello everyone, as you all know I said I was playing a lead role in the film Cadbury’s, produced by Dream Productions. Now the shooting of the movie is in its last stage; we will present you the film by the end of this year. Today, my first poster of this film has been released. I request all of you to bless me and my film team.” She further added, “Dharma Keerthiraj Adviti Shetty are acting in the lead roles in this film, along with many other great actors. I am glad to have shared screen space with them.” She further expressed her gratitude to the producers, directors, and team of the film for giving her the opportunity to act in this film.

A few days back, Sonu Gowda broke down while expressing her disappointment with trolls and negative comments. She explained how trolls have affected her family. Further, she talked about how people reacted to her old leaked video with her ex-boyfriend and said, “Why are there so many bad comments? I don’t understand what I did wrong. It hurts so much.”

She also shared a heartbreaking incident that took place earlier. Recalling the tough times, Sonu revealed that while watching a YouTube video, her mother came across a troll video which made her cry, prompting Sonu to mute the video.

Sonu Gowda will be next seen in KS Nandeesh’s upcoming film Godhraa. It will feature Shraddha Srinath, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N. She also has Kantha Kannalli’s thriller film Shabdha alongside Atul Kulkarni, Meghana Raj, and Rajesh Nataranga.