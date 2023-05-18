Actress Sonu Gowda's Black Saree Is The Inspiration You Need For Summer Wedding

Sonu Gowda has created her own fan base over the years. She has worked in several Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films, and is loved for her performances. She also often posts pictures and updates her fans about her professional and personal life. Recently, Sonu posted a series of pictures from a relative’s wedding and they have gone viral.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black saree with a wide golden border. She paired it up with a simple black blouse, wristwatch and open hair. Sonu looked beautiful in her traditional look. Check the pictures here:

The actress posted the pictures with the caption, “At weddings, it’s often the relatives who really know how to party, creating unforgettable moments… Had a nice time amulya_manjunath everything was just so perfect.”

The pictures have received more than 24 thousand likes on Instagram and fans have flooded the comments section with their thoughts and appreciation. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “World No 1 Gorgeous Girl ma’am u look like Sweet 16 Year Teenage College Girl all Super Star UPENDRA fan’s love u ma’am please please reply me,” while another one wrote, “Osm gold baby’s.”

Sonu Gowda is known for films like Gultoo, Best Actor, Yuvarathnaa and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu. The actress has also worked in the films such as Narathan, Drishya 2, Half Mentlu, Enga Kaatula Mazhai, Amara, and Sivappu Mazhai, to name a few. She made her acting debut in 2008 with the Kannada film Inthi Ninna Preethiya.

Currently, she has many projects lined up including Koru, Shabdha, Anugrahan, Shalini IPS and more. Her sister Neha Gowda is also very famous on television. The actress is also a famous television model and has worked in several television commercials.

On the personal front, Sonu Gowda got married to Manoj Kumar in November 2010.