Actress Sravanthi Chokkarapu Exudes Chic Vibes In Floral Shirt And Denim Shorts

Sravanthi Chokkarapu is a well-known name in the South film industry. She forayed into showbiz as an anchor on a YouTube channel. The actress was seen in many TV shows on Maa TV and the Gemini Channel. She went on to make her debut in films in 2013 with Mahankali. Sravanthi shot to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. She also enjoys massive popularity on her Instagram account and keeps posting pictures to treat her fans to her sizzling pictures.

In the latest post, Sravanthi Chokkarapu shared a glimpse of her life with her fans. Channelling her inner diva, the actress slipped into a casual shirt with a floral print on it. She paired the three-quarter-sleeve shirt with denim shorts. Exuding chic vibes, she wore a white-coloured comfy slipper and a black handbag. The actress completed her look with minimal accessories including a stylish watch, rings, small-sized studs and matching quirky sunglasses. She curled her hair and kept it open. Check out the pictures here:

Fans loved the post and dropped numerous comments to admire her beauty. She commented, “You always steal my heart in each post. Love you a lot Sravs." Another fan wrote, “So sweet." Meanwhile, a third user also said, “We miss your saree pics."

Earlier, Sravanthi posted pictures from her trip to Goa. She accompanied the post with the caption, “Meet me where the sky touches the sea," along with a yellow heart emoji. Her post had fans showering her with love and admiration while others dropped body-shaming comments on her post.

Sravanthi Chokkarapu hails from Hyderabad. She completed her bachelor’s degree from the University of Auburn. The actress is married and is also blessed with a beautiful child. The actress has been receiving love for her efforts and hard work to entertain the audience.