Actress Sravanthi Chokkarapu Looks Stunning In Her Beach Look

Sravanthi Chokkarapu is a Tollywood actor who began her career as an anchor on a YouTube channel. Soon, she gained fame and recognition and made her acting debut in the 2013 film Mahankali. She has also been part of various shows on Maa TV and the Gemini channel.

Sravanthi also participated in Bigg Boss OTT and garnered attention from her followers. She has a considerable number of followers on her Instagram account and enjoys sharing updates from her life with them. Recently, when Sravanthi posted pictures from her trip to Goa with the caption, “Meet me where the sky touches the sea" along with a yellow heart emoji, it went viral on social media.

Her post has received a mixed reaction from netizens, with some showering her with love and admiration for her stunning looks, while others resorted to body-shaming. Despite the negative comments, Sravanthi chose not to react and remained undeterred.

Sravanthi has been recognised for her roles in films like Gang Leader, Aditya 369, Mahankali and Mukhachitram. Her popularity soared after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, which helped her bag upcoming projects.

Recently, the actress was seen sharing pictures in traditional attire. She looked beautiful in a grey salwar with floral prints, adorned with golden jewellery, a subtle no-makeup look and open hair. Her candid shots and different poses garnered appreciation and love from her followers and fans. It is evident that her followers adore her casual, graceful and elegant looks and praise her beauty.

Sravanthi Chokkarapu was born in Hyderabad and completed her bachelor’s degree from the University of Auburn. She is married and a proud mother, skillfully managing her work and personal life. From her social media posts, it seems she prefers to keep her personal life separate from showbiz.