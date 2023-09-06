Actress Sreeleela Bids Farewell To Kajal Aggarwal As She Wraps Up Her Part In Bhagavanth Kesari

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to appear in the role of the leading lady in the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari alongside veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Her Co-actress Sreeleela presented Kajal with a lovely gift she completed the shooting of the film. Kajal took to Instagram to share this heartwarming gesture on Stories with her fans.

Sreeleela gifted Kajal a bouquet of pink roses and a packed gift decorated with a pink butterfly strap. Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram Stories to share the pic. “Thank you for the sweet farewell @sreeleela14, Will see you guys soon #Bhagwanthkesari," Kajal wrote.

A few days back, Anil Ravipudi delighted fans by sharing a video where he showcased impressive dance moves alongside choreographer Bhanu Master and stunt director Venkat Master. Now, it’s Kajal and Sreeleela’s turn to shine. Both heroines displayed their dance skills on the movie sets, grooving to the super hit song Ra Ra Ullasa Veeruda from the film Narasimha Naidu, originally featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry, known for her participation in major films and a substantial fan base. Her exceptional acting prowess has consistently won over audiences. Additionally, she is celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense and style, always bringing her A-game to the forefront of the fashion scene.

Currently, a post she shared on social media is getting viral, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon. Kajal is seen wearing a chic blue linen shirt paired with blue denim, radiating an elegant charm. She skillfully turned a simple blue shirt into a stylish ensemble, complementing it with distinctive earrings and bangles as she confidently posed for the camera. Kajal opted for a minimalistic makeup look and left her hair down, creating an effortlessly glamorous appearance.

Kajal Aggarwal has earned immense popularity in South India for her roles in films like Thuppakki, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Magadheera and Brindavanam. Additionally, she has made significant contributions to popular movies such as Singham alongside Ajay Devgn, Hey! Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan, Darling opposite Prabhas and Jilla alongside Thalapathy Vijay, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile and accomplished actress.