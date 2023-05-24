Actress Sreeleela Looks Stunning In This Black Off-Shoulder Dress

Actress Sreeleela has earned considerable fame with her roles in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She will soon be sharing the screen with many A-listers like Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Pothineni and Vijay Deverakonda, to name a few in upcoming films such as Aadikeshava, SSMB28 and VD12, among others. Recently, she also set the internet on fire after she dropped an array of clicks from a photoshoot and we are in awe of her.

The Pelli SandaD fame Sreeleela was dressed in a stunning black outfit from the shelves of Geethika Kanumilli. The attire featured a bandeau-like crop top with off-shoulders which highlighted her decolletage. She paired it with a matching flowy lehenga adorned with embellishments and sequins near the waist. To elevate her look further, she chose a diamond-studded choker necklace and bedazzling earrings to add extra sparkle. She also added a silver bracelet. Check out the post here-

Sreeleela turned the glam quotient on by choosing glowy makeup with a dewy base and flawless skin. She opted for nude eyeshadow, eyeliner on fleek, rouged and contoured cheeks, and nude glossy lips. As for her hair, she tied it into a messy bun and let some strands fall on her face. She captioned the post, “Desire.”

Fans and admirers showered the post with love and praise for the actress. A fan wrote, “Super gorgeous looks mam," while another one dropped a heart emoji and commented, “I think I need a map. I keep getting lost in your eyes.” An Instagram user commented, “How were you born so beautiful?”

Sreeleela marked her debut in the Kannada film industry in 2019 with the movie Kiss which also earned her a SIIMA Award. She entered the Telugu film industry with debutant Gowri Ronanki’s Pelli SandaD in 2021. The romantic comedy movie starred Roshan Meka, K Raghavendra Rao, Shivani Rajashekar, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad, among many others. She also featured in the comedy movie Dhamaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.